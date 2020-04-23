38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Manitoba

There are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, public health officials announced Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 731, with 232 active cases.

The five-day positivity rate — a rolling average of how many tests come back positive for COVID-19 — now sits at 1.78 per cent, up from 1.47 per cent on Sunday.

Manitoba's chief public health officer will deliver the latest update on the fight against the new coronavirus at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will hold a media briefing at 1 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream the news conference on this page.

Monday's update will come as a number of school divisions release their detailed plans to bring students back to class while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

On Sunday, public health officials announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 697. The province's ninth virus-related death, a man in his 80s, was announced Sunday.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate, a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 1.47 per cent, down slightly from 1.48 per cent on Saturday.

Nine people in Manitoba are now in hospital with the illness, including three in intensive care, while 483 people have recovered.

On Saturday, 1,669 more COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba, the bulletin said, bringing the total number completed to 113,952.

A COVID-19 cluster in Brandon, Man., which is in the Prairie Mountain region, had at least 64 known cases linked to it as of this week. As of Saturday, there were also 43 cases linked to the city's Maple Leaf Foods pork processing plant, a spokesperson for the company said.

In its online portal, the provincial government has started breaking down the number of cases in its five health regions into 68 smaller health districts.

The province is currently recommending only people with symptoms be tested for COVID-19. Employers should not send their workers for testing unless they have symptoms or the testing has been recommended by public health.