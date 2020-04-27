Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Monday.
CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem
Public health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing Manitoba's total to 287.
There have been seven deaths from the virus in Manitoba.
