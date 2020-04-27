Skip to Main Content
Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Manitoba

Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Monday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem

CBC News ·
Manitoba public health officials will give the latest update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Monday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Public health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing Manitoba's total to 287.

There have been seven deaths from the virus in Manitoba.

Latest local news

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News