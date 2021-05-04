Manitoba reports 291 cases, 1 death due to coronavirus variant

Manitoba reports 291 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one death linked to a more contagious coronavirus variant.

A man in his 40s from Winnipeg died due to the B117 coronavirus variant originally detected in the U.K., a news release says Tuesday.

There have now been 11 deaths linked variants, which spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain.

The total number of variant cases also jumped by 361 since Saturday — from 2,344 to 2,705.

Of Manitoba's 2,692 active cases, 993 are variants.

Manitoba's test positivity rate rose from eight to 8.5 per cent, and in Winnipeg, the rate increased from 8.7 to 9.2 per cent.

The new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba are primarily concentrated in Winnipeg, where 212 cases were identified. Another 31 have been detected in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 29 in Southern Health, 12 in Interlake-Eastern and seven in Northern Health.

More to come