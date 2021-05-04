Manitoba reports 291 cases, 1 death due to coronavirus variant
Manitoba reports 291 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one death linked to a more contagious coronavirus variant.
A man in his 40s from Winnipeg died due to the B117 coronavirus variant originally detected in the U.K., a news release says Tuesday.
There have now been 11 deaths linked variants, which spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain.
The total number of variant cases also jumped by 361 since Saturday — from 2,344 to 2,705.
Of Manitoba's 2,692 active cases, 993 are variants.
Manitoba's test positivity rate rose from eight to 8.5 per cent, and in Winnipeg, the rate increased from 8.7 to 9.2 per cent.
The new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba are primarily concentrated in Winnipeg, where 212 cases were identified. Another 31 have been detected in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 29 in Southern Health, 12 in Interlake-Eastern and seven in Northern Health.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?