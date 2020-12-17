Manitoba hits new high for COVID-19 patients in ICU as another 303 cases, 1 death reported Monday

Manitoba public health officials report 303 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Monday, but they believe the number of cases is actually higher, and the province hit a new record for people in hospital ICUs.

Due to technical issues, Monday's new case total is an undercount, a news release from the province says, and Tuesday's data will be an overcount as a result.

The death announced Monday is a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B117 variant of concern. The total number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 1,053.

The province now has a record 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units: 71 in Manitoba, 35 in Ontario and one in Saskatchewan.

There were 30 COVID patients admitted to Manitoba intensive care units during a 48-hour period from Friday to Sunday.

To date, 246 COVID patients have been admitted to ICUs in Manitoba for the month of May — nearly five times more than the 50 admitted to ICU the previous month.

And all of those are in addition to critical care patients who do not have COVID-19, lending to the tremendous strain on the health-care system, officials said.

Of the 303 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday, 226 are in the Winnipeg health region.

There are 37 in the Southern Health region, 15 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 13 in the Northern Health Region and 12 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.1 per cent in Manitoba (down from 12.3) and 13.7 per cent in Winnipeg (up from 13.6).

There are 308 people with COVID-19 in Manitoba hospitals, the same number as Sunday. Included among those are the 71 in ICU.

Health officials on Monday also noted a previous outbreak at Holy Cross School in Winnipeg has now been declared over.