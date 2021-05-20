Manitoba reports record 603 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Manitoba reported a single-day record of 603 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.
A woman in her 40s from Winnipeg and a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region died due infections from the B117 coronavirus variant originally detected in the U.K. The third death is a man in his 50s from Winnipeg.
So far, 1,019 people have died in Manitoba due to COVID-19, with 46 deaths reported this month.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital declined by two to 291. There are 76 patients in intensive care, down from 80.
The provincial test positivity rate was 13.8 per cent, up from 13.5 the day before. That rate rose to 15.3 per cent in Winnipeg, up from 15.1.
The total number of cases linked to variants also jumped from 7,141 on Wednesday to 7,636 on Thursday. Over half of Manitoba's 4,659 active cases are variants.
The majority of the new cases — 409 — are in Winnipeg. Another 97 emerged in the Southern Health region, 41 in Prairie Mountain Health, 36 in the Northern Health Region and 20 in Interlake-Eastern.
More to come
