Manitoba officials to share COVID-19 update after 1st weekend of latest reopenings

Manitobans will get a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers today as officials update the public following the first weekend with relaxed restrictions in effect.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer for Manitoba, will deliver the latest on coronavirus in the province at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The update comes three days after a broad range of reopenings and increases to gathering sizes in Manitoba.

The latest round of relaxed restrictions, which took effect Friday, increased outdoor gathering sizes at private residences from five to 10 in addition to residents. Households are also now allowed to choose between sticking with the previous rule on indoor gatherings that allowed two designated visitors per home, or forming a "bubble" with one other household.

Nearly all businesses, restaurants, retail and indoor recreational facilities are now permitted to reopen at limited capacity.

Exceptions include casinos and bingo halls. Indoor theatres and concert halls remain closed to the public, but rehearsals are now permitted for professional symphonies, dance troupes, operas and ballets.

Daily cases have declined considerably since peaking late last year. The drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths coincided with a gradual loosening of months-long provincewide closures.

Manitoba announced two more deaths on Sunday and 56 new cases. The provincial test positivity rate was 3.3 per cent, up 0.2 per cent from Saturday, and 2.3 per cent in Winnipeg. The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 stood at 159.

Manitoba is approaching one year since the first cases were detected in the province on March 12, 2020.