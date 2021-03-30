71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announced 71 new COVID-19 cases and one more death today.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 3.8 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent yesterday.

The number of people in hospital is at 146, down from 150.

Another 17 cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants have been detected, bringing the current total to 267. Four were in Southern Health and 13 were in the Winnipeg health region.

The majority of variant cases so far are the B117 strain (232) originally detected in the U.K. Twenty of the B1351 variant that emerged in South Africa have also been found in Manitoba.

The news comes as Manitoba plans to hire more staff at its immunization supersite in Winnipeg following complaints of delays.

The province says 11.8 per cent of eligible Manitoba adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface in Winnipeg has been declared over.

The latest death is linked to an outbreak at the Grace Hospital's Unit 3 South.

Over half of the cases announces today — 38 — were in the Winnipeg area and 24 were detected in the north. Five cases were found in the Southern Health region, and there were two cases each in the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain health regions.

Another 2,251 tests were done yesterday.

There are 1,181 active cases right now, and 34,122 cases have been found in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 32,006 people have recovered in Manitoba and 934 people have died due to COVID-19.