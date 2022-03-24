COVID-19 online dashboard will no longer be updated, reports will be released weekly instead: province

The Manitoba COVID-19 data dashboard will no longer be updated after Friday, the government says in its weekly COVID-19 bulletin.

The province will instead release data in weekly online epidemiology reports.

The vaccine dashboard will continue to be updated until March 31. After that, vaccine numbers will be included in the weekly reports.

There are five more COVID-19 deaths and an 18 fewer patients in hospital Thursday, the province says.

There are 369 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 18 people in the intensive care unit, a decrease of four since Wednesday.

There were 209 new lab-confirmed cases reported Thursday, which is an undercount due to limited testing availability and no tracking of rapid test results. The 3,689 active cases are also an undercount.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate has stayed at 13.1 per cent, the same as Wednesday.

The weekly bulletin says from March 16 to 23, there were 128 new hospitalizations — a 4.9 per cent increase from the previous week.

During that week, there were 11 new ICU cases, a 57.1 per cent increase from the previous week.

The more contagious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has arrived in Manitoba and makes up about 12 per cent of cases.

As of Monday, 43 cases of the subvariant were confirmed, although this is likely an undercount.

To date, 1,739 people have died in Manitoba due to the coronavirus.

