Manitoba reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up 6 over past 3 days

Manitoba is reporting five more COVID-19 deaths over the last three days and a six-patient increase in hospitalizations since Friday on the government's online dashboard.

There are currently 388 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 22 people receiving intensive care.

That's an increase of three in ICU over the weekend.

The provincial dashboard reports 77 new lab-confirmed cases, but due to limited access to testing, this number is an undercount. On Sunday, the province closed 18 testing sites.

The 4,803 active cases is also an undercount.

To date, 1,731 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.

A total of 879 tests were done over the weekend.

Since March 15, there have been no public health orders in place.

As of Monday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82.6 per cent have two doses, and 44.5 per cent have three.

