3 COVID-19 deaths, 13-patient decrease in hospitalizations reported in Manitoba

Manitoba reports three more COVID-19 deaths and a decrease of 13 patients in hospital on the government's online data dashboard Friday.

There are now 382 Manitobans in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 19 in the ICU. The COVID-19 ICU number is up two from Thursday.

In total, there are 92 patients in ICU receiving both COVID and non-COVID care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,726 Manitobans have died from the virus.

On Thursday, the province's weekly COVID-19 bulletin reported that a baby boy was among the recent deaths.

While the province had previously reported deaths in the zero to nine age group, this was the first time it was specified the child was younger than a year old.

The baby was from the Northern Health Region.

A total of 189 new lab-confirmed cases were reported Friday. This number is an undercount due to limited access to testing.

Earlier this week, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced that 18 testing sites will close on Sunday.

There are currently 4,403 active cases in the province, and the five-day test positivity rate is at 14 per cent. These numbers are also an undercount.

Manitoba's mask mandate and isolation requirements came to an end earlier this week. Vaccine requirements for gyms, restaurants and other private businesses ended on March 1.

There are currently no public health orders in place.

Roussin gave his final regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

