91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death announced in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 91 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and one more person has died after getting the illness, the province said in a news release.

Manitoba also announced 12 new cases of more contagious coronavirus variants: 11 of the B117 variant first identified in the U.K., and one of the B1351 variant first reported in South Africa.

Nine of the new B117 cases are in the Winnipeg health region, while two are in the Southern Health region. The new case of the B1351 variant is in the Prairie Mountain Health region, the release said.

