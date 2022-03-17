Manitoba reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 395 people with coronavirus in hospital

Manitoba is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths and 395 coronavirus patients in hospital on the government's online data dashboard.

There are 15 fewer patients in hospital than on Tuesday, the last time the dashboard included all health regions. Due to an error, Prairie Mountain Health region's COVID-19 data was not included in Wednesday's dashboard data.

Manitoba's mask mandate and self-isolation requirements ended on Tuesday. There are currently no public health orders in place.

There are 247 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday. Due to limited access to testing, this number is considered an undercount.

There are currently 4,213 active cases in Manitoba. This number is also an undercount.

A total of 17 patients are receiving intensive care for COVID-19.

As of midnight, there were 90 patients in intensive care units for COVID-19 and non-COVID reasons, a decrease of seven since Wednesday.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.

To date, 1,723 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin delivered his final regular pandemic briefing.

During the final briefing, Roussin said due to declining demand, the province will close 18 testing sites on March 20.

As of Thursday, 86.3 per cent of Manitobans have one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 82.5 per cent have two doses, and 44.4 per cent have three doses.