Manitoba warns of possible B117 exposure at Winnipeg store as 3 care homes announce outbreaks

Manitoba public health officials announced 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, plus several cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

Another nine cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants have also been detected, bringing the total variant caseload to date to 64. All of the newly-detected variant cases were from Winnipeg.

Officials warned of possible exposure to B117, the more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K., at a Winnipeg Costco in St. James on March 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Three new outbreaks have been declared at personal care homes: River East Personal Care Home, Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Home and Extendicare/Oakview Place.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed one resident and a staff member at a Heritage Lodge tested positive for the B117 variant.

No new deaths were announced. So far, 917 people have died due to COVID-19, most of them in the fall and this winter.

Another 2,007 COVID-19 tests were done Wednesday. More than 550,000 tests have been done since the Manitoba first cases were discovered just over a year ago.

Of the new cases, more than half (51) were from the Northern Health region. Forty cases were from the Winnipeg area, while two cases each came from Southern Health and Interlake-Eastern Health regions. One case was found in Prairie Mountain Health.

The provincial test positivity rate declined slightly today to 4.4 per cent, from 5.2 per cent yesterday.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 sank dipped to 149 from 151 on Tuesday. Twenty-one of those people are in intensive care.

Eligibility requirements for getting vaccinated dropped again today, to 73 and older for the general population or 53 and older for First Nations people. An online booking system launched Wednesday.

"Vaccines are by far the safest and most studied medical intervention in our health system," said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine task force in Manitoba, urging those eligible to book appointments.