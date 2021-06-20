Manitoba reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, lowest increase since April

Manitoba reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the province's online dashboard says, marking its lowest single-day increase in over two months.

The last time the province reported a daily increase lower than that was on April 14, when there were 86 new cases of the illness.

The update brings Manitoba's seven-day average daily COVID-19 case count down to roughly 143.

Six more people have also died after getting COVID-19, the dashboard says. That brings Manitoba's total deaths linked to the illness to 1,124.

Five of the people who died were from Winnipeg: a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman her 60s. A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region also died, the province says.

The biggest proportion of the new cases on Sunday are in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 42 infections.

The rest are split between the Southern Health region, which has 24 new cases, the Interlake-Eastern health region, with 14, the Northern health region, with eight, and the Prairie Mountain Health region, with five, the dashboard says.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to eight per cent on Sunday, the dashboard says, down from 8.3 on Saturday.

ICU patients

There are 140 active COVID-19 patients in hospital along with 93 others who are no longer infectious. Seventy-four people are in intensive care — 57 of them are in Manitoba, 16 in Ontario and one in Alberta.



No patients were transported out of province Sunday for intensive care. The province says the total number of ICU patients sent out of province for care who have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals is 32, up one from Saturday.

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Deer Lodge Centre in Winnipeg and the care home

An outbreak has been declared at Winnipeg's Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 4 West. The facility has been moved to the Critical (red) level on the provincial pandemic alert system. An outbreak at Health Science Centre, unit WRS3 in Winnipeg, is now considered over, the province says.



As of Sunday, 24 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and over have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the province's online vaccine dashboard says. The proportion of those with at least one dose is 71 per cent.

The province's daily update was delayed by several hours because of technical issues, the government said earlier Sunday on social media.

Manitoba completed 1,397 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the total done in the province to 814,968, the dashboard says.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 55,331 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19, the dashboard says.

That includes 52,041 considered recovered and 2,166 cases still deemed active.