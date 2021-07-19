Manitoba COVID-19 update comes at 12:30 p.m. on heels of latest reopenings

The first COVID-19 update since a range of reopenings and increased capacity sizes took effect is expected to take place today as the provincial coronavirus outlook continues to improve.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, is expected to deliver the update at 12:30 p.m. CT.

CBC News will live stream the public news conference here, on CBC Gem, and on Facebook and Twitter.

The news conference comes as Manitoba's seven-day average for daily cases sat just above 42 on Sunday, the lowest it's been since early October.

The drop coincides with a rise in vaccination rates in recent months. As of Monday morning, 77.5 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up had received at least one dose, and 61.7 per cent had received two, according to the provincial vaccine dashboard.

Rates surpassed provincial thresholds tied to reopenings recently, which allowed most remaining businesses and other sectors to reopen Saturday, with limits. Those that already were open were allowed to up capacities. Indoor and outdoor gatherings sizes also increased on public and private property.

Reopenings also came with a series of additional privileges for doubly vaccinated Manitobans, who may now dine indoors at restaurants with people from outside their homes, and visit movie theatres, casinos, museums, galleries and more.

Though it crept up slightly over the weekend, the provincial test positivity rate — 3.6 per cent as of Sunday — is the lowest it's been since early March; .

Despite those improvements, more than 100 people remained in hospital due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Some jurisdictions around the world are beginning to see their COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike again and reopening plans threatened due to the delta variant of concern, originally detected in India, which is considered the most contagious so far.

About 450 delta cases have been detected in Manitoba to date, or 2.8 per cent of all variant cases so far, though it appears to have arrived in Manitoba later than some other provinces that are dealing with surges.

Manitobans are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they can through the provincial vaccine website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

Those who get their first dose on or before Aug. 2, and their second dose on or before Sept. 6, are automatically entered to win a series of cash prizes or for scholarships for youth. The province recommends an interval of at least 28 days between first and second doses.