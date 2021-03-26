Manitoba reports no deaths, 53 cases of COVID-19

Manitoba announced 53 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday.

There are 129 people in hospital, down two from Tuesday, including 31 patients in intensive care, the province's COVID-19 dashboard says.

The provincial test positivity is down to four per cent, with the rate in Winnipeg now at 3.8 per cent.

The news comes as all Manitoba vaccine supersites do only walk-ins Wednesday in an attempt to increase access and boost vaccine rates.

The total number of cases linked to variants of concern increased by three to 16,081 since Tuesday.

The bulk of identified variant cases continue to be B.1.1.7, the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K., with 7,046. The highly contagious B.1.617.2, initially found in India, has been increasing in number but remains at 397 for the second day in a row.

Unspecified variants make up more than half of variant cases in Manitoba at 8,315.

