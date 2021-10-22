130 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba has 130 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and no more people have died on Friday, according to data posted on the provincial government's online data portal.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.3 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent on Thursday. The province does not publish a rate for Winnipeg on Fridays.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 87, with 20 patients in ICU.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 43 were in the Southern Health region and 37 were in the Winnipeg region. Another 27 were in the Northern Health Region, 15 in Prairie Mountain Health and eight in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Labs completed 2,630 tests on Thursday.

With the latest cases, 62,588 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manitoba.

Of those, 954 are listed as active, 60,399 have recovered and 1,235 people have died.

An additional 89 cases have been linked to variants of concern.

Two-thirds of the new cases on Friday (84) were in people who were unvaccinated, while five were partly vaccinated and 41 were fully vaccinated.

Currently, 75 per cent of the 59 people in hospital with active COVID-19 are unvaccinated, two per cent are partly vaccinated and 22 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the intensive care units, 59 per cent are unvaccinated, six per cent are partly vaccinated and 35 per cent are fully vaccinated.