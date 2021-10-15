Manitoba reports 92 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths on Friday

Manitoba has 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four more people have died from the disease, the provincial online data page says.

The latest deaths bring the toll in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic to 1,230.

The provincial five-day test-positivity rate is 3.2 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent on Thursday. There is no update for the test-positivity rate in Winnipeg on Friday.

