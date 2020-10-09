3 more deaths, record-setting 84 new COVID-19 cases announced in Manitoba

There have been three more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba as the province set a new record for daily cases with 84 confirmed infections announced Friday.

The three deaths are all linked to Winnipeg personal care homes — a woman and her 80s and a woman in her 70s, both linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, and a woman in her 80s linked to Heritage Lodge.

The outbreak at Parkview Place is now the deadliest in a Manitoba personal care home, with six deaths.

It's the highest number of deaths announced in a single day in Manitoba, tied with the three deaths announced just two days ago.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 3.1, which also ties with the previous record, set on Aug. 26.

Of the new cases announced Friday, 64 are in the Winnipeg health region, 12 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, seven are in the Southern Health region and one is in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Yesterday also saw the most tests done in Manitoba in a single day, with 3,196 tests completed, well beyond the previous record of 2,736 set just one day ago.

The previous highest daily case count was on Aug. 23, when the province announced 72 new cases.

