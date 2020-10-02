2nd COVID-19 death at Winnipeg personal care home brings Manitoba's death toll to 21

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic to 21, public health officials say.

The most recent death is a man in his 70s who lived at Parkview Place in Winnipeg, where an outbreak was declared last month. This is the second person at Parkview Place to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 19 people at the personal care home — three staff members and 16 residents — have tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday.

There are 43 new cases in the province as of Friday morning, the province said in a news release. There have now been 2,072 confirmed cases of the virus in Manitoba, with 652 cases still active, up from 621 on Thursday.

More than half of the new cases — 29 — are in the Winnipeg health region. This continues the trend of the capital region leading the rest of the province in new case numbers, five days after health officials introduced stricter health restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

There are seven new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, six in the Interlake-Eastern health region, and one in the Southern Health region.

