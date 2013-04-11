COVID-19 update coming Friday as Manitoba hospitalizations continue to rise

Manitoba health officials will give an update Friday on COVID-19 in the province, as hospitals work to expand capacity to cope with a surge in patients.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

CBC News will live stream the briefing here and on social media.

Manitoba health officials reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the second-highest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic on Thursday. Four more deaths were also reported.

On Thursday, the number of patients in hospital with the illness hit a record high of 153, including 16 in intensive care units.

The hospitalization number has risen every day since Oct. 19, when there were 28 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals.

Doctors have been calling on the province to enact more drastic restrictions to curb the rise in hospitalizations, sounding alarms about the health-care system's ability to handle the surge.