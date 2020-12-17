594 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announced 594 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday.

Those deaths include two linked to the B117 variant: a woman in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The third death, a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, is linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre.

Of the 594 new cases, 420 are in the Winnipeg health region, 55 are in the Southern Health region, 54 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 39 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and 26 are in the Northern Health Region.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb, reaching 14.1 per cent provincially (up from 13.8 on Thursday) and 16.1 per cent in Winnipeg (up from 15.3).

There are now 79 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba intensive care units, plus three Manitoba COVID-19 patients were transferred to the ICU at a Thunder Bay hospital earlier this week to ease some of the stress on Manitoba's critical care system.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals increased by five since Thursday, to 296. The number is 299 including those in Thunder Bay.

The province also has identified another 434 cases of more contagious variants, according to its online dashboard . With two of Friday's deaths linked to variants, the total number of deaths related to variants of concern in Manitoba now sits at 45.

Read the previous story below:

Manitoba health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 Friday, one day after the province's single-day case count set a new record and one day before tougher public health restrictions take effect.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health chief nursing officer, are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

On Thursday, Manitoba set a new record for the most cases announced in a single day, with 603 cases. That is the second time in less than two weeks that the province has set a new single-day record.

New health restrictions take effect Saturday. The new rules prohibit gathering with people from other households, both outdoors and indoors, for most people. Also, only one person per household may enter a business, with exceptions for single parents and caregivers.

The rising case numbers have brought a surge of COVID-19 patients into Manitoba hospitals, with the number more than doubling over the last three weeks, rising to 291 as of Thursday.

Manitoba's critical care resources have been maxed out and the province sent three COVID-19 patients to be cared for in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday to free up space in ICUs.

The three patients sent out of the province are not included in Manitoba hospitalization numbers.

Bookings for second-dose vaccinations opened up Friday for people with certain health conditions.

Earlier on Friday, Dr. Marcia Anderson, the head of the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team, announced Indigenous people in Manitoba could start booking their vaccination appointments on Monday.