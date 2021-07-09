74 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in Manitoba Friday

Manitoba has 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three more people have died from the disease.

The three people who died include two cases linked to the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7. They are both men, one in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, and the other in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The third person who died is a man in his 80s, also from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

A total of 1,160 people have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate fell to 5.1 per cent, from 5.4 per cent on Thursday, and Winnipeg's fell to 4.6, from 5.2 the day before.

More to come