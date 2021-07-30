46 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba has 46 new COVID-19 cases and one more person has died from the illness, health officials announced Friday.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s in the Southern Health region.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate is 2.3 per cent, up from 2.1 on Thursday. The rate in Winnipeg also rose to 1.4 per cent from 1.1 per cent on Thursday.

The Northern Health Region had 17 new cases, the highest among Manitoba's health regions. The Winnipeg and Interlake-Eastern health regions each had 12 new cases. There were four new cases in the Southern Health region and one in Prairie Mountain Health.

There are currently 542 active cases in the province.

A total of 57,593 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Manitoba, and 1,178 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Currently, 93 people in Manitoba are hospitalized due to COVID-19 — 25 of them in intensive care.

