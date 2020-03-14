Officials consider declaring state of emergency for Manitoba over COVID-19

Provincial health officials are actively considering following the lead of other provinces and calling a state of emergency in Manitoba over COVID-19, Manitoba's top public health doctor says.

As of Friday morning, there are 17 confirmed and presumptive cases in the province. One person has been hospitalized.

Premier Brian Pallister and Families Minister Heather Stefanson will be at this morning's news conference to make an announcement and answer questions. That will be followed by another announcement from chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, who will also answer questions.

Roussin told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Friday morning that if a state of emergency is declared, it will allow him to make orders under the Public Health Act, such as banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

"The Public Health Act makes it an offence to contravene any orders and so there are potential penalties for people who violate that," he said.

The penalties could be fines or even jail time, he said.

Manitobans should expect to practice social distancing measures for "many many weeks" as the country works to get the virus under control, Roussin said.

Ontario, B.C., Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have all called a state of emergency over COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. CT Friday, there were more than 900 cases confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 12 people have died.