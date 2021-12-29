Manitoba officials to give COVID-19, vaccine update at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccine efforts in the province at 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the provincial vaccine rollout, will speak at the COVID-19 and vaccine news conference. CBC News will live stream it here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

The briefing comes one day after pandemic capacity limits were lifted for restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos and gatherings at private residences.

Last week, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson outlined steps to remove remaining restrictions, including mask mandates and proof of vaccine requirements, by this time next month.

Roussin said at the time that government COVID-19 modelling suggested the Omicron wave had peaked and that Manitoba was "turning the corner in the pandemic."

Some experts questioned whether the timeline to remove restrictions and vaccine proof requirements was premature.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped 19 but remained high at 614.

There were 91 patients in Manitoba intensive care unit beds, including 38 COVID-19 patients. Manitoba's pre-pandemic ICU capacity was 72 critical care beds.