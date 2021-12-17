Manitoba reports 239 COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to rise

Manitoba reports one more COVID-19 death on Friday and 239 new cases, the highest single-day increase since June 12.

There are two new cases of the Omicron variant, which experts say spreads much more quickly than the Delta variant. The two newly confirmed cases bring the total found in Manitoba to eight.

The provincial test positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent on Thursday. The rate in Winnipeg sits at 5.5 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital remains at 139, including 33 in intensive care.

Two new outbreaks have been declared: in a Grade 5-6 class at Meadows School in Brandon and in a Grade 6 cohort at Faith Academy in Winnipeg. Both schools have been moved to the restricted or orange level of the provincial pandemic response system.

An outbreak at Third Crossing Manor personal care home, part of Southern Health in Gladstone, Man., has been declared over.

The death reported Friday was a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health.

Details of two COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday were also released on Friday: A man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and a woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region died.

Of the latest cases, 108 are in the Winnipeg Health region and 71 are in Southern Health. With just 15 per cent of Manitoba's population, Southern Health, which has the province's lowest vaccination rate, continues to have a disproportionate number of new cases

There are also 34 more cases in Prairie Mountain Health, 16 in the Northern Health Region and 10 in Interlake-Eastern.

Earlier this week, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said estimates suggest Omicron could lead to over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the New Year.

He warned Manitobans, particularly those over 60 and with underlying medical conditions, to consider scaling back holiday plans.