COVID-19 confirmed in worker at Gimli care home, 9 patients show symptoms, public health officials say

A staff member at a Gimli care home has tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials announced Thursday.

Nine patients at the home are showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, said Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer.

The patients are being tested to determine the cause. The facility has implemented its outbreak protocols and isolation is in place to prevent further spread, he said.

Roussin said he was made aware of the case at Betel on Wednesday.

Manitoba has new 40 cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 167, Roussin announced Thursday.

A worker tested positive for COVID-19 at Betel personal care home in Gimli, Manitoba. (Dave Gaudet/submitted)

Additional health-care worker cases

Three additional health-care workers at two separate Manitoba health-care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, Roussin said Thursday.

In addition to the Betel worker, staff members at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre tested positive for the disease.

Thirty to 34 staff at HSC were in contact with someone who had COVID-19, said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health.

Those workers are all in self-isolation, she said.

"It does not mean that all those people have been infected," she said. "Its really more an abundance of caution."

Roussin said he was also aware of one case of COVID-19 at Winnipeg's Riverview personal care home. He said no patients are believed to have been exposed to the virus due to strict physical distancing procedures.

"I'm aware of a case, but because of the strict adherence they had at the time, there [were] no other clients being exposed. So that investigation as far as clients go is done."

(CBC)

He didn't have the number of staff who had potentially been exposed.

The province will expand use of personal protective equipment among health-care workers, Siragusa said.

The province had previously confirmed additional cases in health-care workers include at Winnipeg's Grace Hospital and St. Boniface Hospital, as well as the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Several staff members from the hospitals are self-isolating.

Recovery numbers growing

Eleven individuals have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday, Roussin said. Five people are in hospital, including four in intensive care. The total number of deaths reported in the province remains at one.

More than 11,300 tests were completed at the province's Cadham Provincial Laboratory as of Thursday, Roussin said, including 1,300 on Wednesday alone.

The lab has eliminated the backlog in tests waiting to be processed, he said.

On Wednesday, Roussin announced community transmission had been officially detected in Winnipeg for the first time.

Public health officials were unable to determine the transmission chain for four or five cases in the city, he said.