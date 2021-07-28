77 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths identified in Manitoba over 3 days

Manitoba reports 77 new cases and three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the past three days.

There were 24 new cases identified on Saturday, 20 on Sunday and 33 on Monday. Manitoba no longer updates its public COVID-19 data portal on weekends and holidays.

Three people in their 60s died — a woman from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a woman from the Winnipeg health region and a man from the Interlake-Eastern health region, whose death was linked to the alpha or B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant.

The provincial test positivity rate is down to 1.8 per cent from 1.9 per cent on Aug. 13, the last day it was reported. In Winnipeg, the rate is 1.4 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent on Thursday, that last day the Winnipeg rate was reported.

The number of people in hospital due to the coronavirus is 69, down from 71 a few days ago. The number of people in intensive care is 12, up one since Friday.

Among the 33 cases reported Monday, the majority are in the Winnipeg health region, where 20 cases were identified. There are five cases in the Southern Health region, four cases each in the Northern and Interlake-Eastern health regions and zero in Prairie Mountain Health.