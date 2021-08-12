34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region died of the B.1.1.7 or alpha variant of concern. A man in his 90s from the Southern Health Region died due to an unspecified variant of concern.

The province did not say when the man and woman died. So far, 1,184 people have died due to COVID-19. The province periodically removes deaths from its tally as data is corrected.

The provincial test positivity rate declined slightly to 2.6 per cent. The rate is 1.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 declined by two to 75, including 11 people in intensive care.

Manitoba remains above pre-pandemic intensive care unit capacity, with a total of 86 patients including those who aren't receiving care for COVID-19. The pre-pandemic ICU capacity in the province was 72.

The majority of the new cases — 19 — are in Winnipeg. There were six detected in Southern Health, five in Interlake-Eastern, three in Prairie Mountain Health and one in the Northern Health Region.

The latest pandemic health order enforcement update says the province issued 27 warnings and three tickets from Aug. 2 to 8. Two people were fined $289 for failing to wear masks in indoor public places, and one business was fined $5,000.

The number of active coronavirus variant cases rose slightly to 331. They make up more than half of the 586 active cases in the province.

On Wednesday, the province saw a jump in cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant, initially identified in India.

The spike appears to coincide with a drop in unspecified variant cases, which decreased by 172, while the number of delta cases rose by 160. That suggests cases previously listed as unspecified were found to be the delta variant.

Manitoba also announced its first three cases of a delta sublineage Wednesday, AY.3 or "delta plus." Two of those cases are listed as recovered and one as active.

The province will be closing the COVID-19 test site at Thunderbird House, at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street, on Friday. Other nearby sites, including Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata at 445 King St., the Garrick Centre at 330 Garry St. and the drive-thru site at the MPI building at 1284 Main St., remain open.