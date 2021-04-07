109 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announced 109 new COVID-19 cases and one death today.

The provincial test positivity rate declined from 5.3 per cent Tuesday to 4.8 per cent.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 sits at 140.

Another 25 highly contagious coronavirus variants have been identified, bringing the total so far to 299. Twenty-two of the cases are the B117 variant first detected in the U.K. and three remain uncategorized.

The majority — 21 — were identified in Winnipeg and one was found in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The province has also declared an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre Unit GD4 and placed the facility in the red, or critical, level of Manitoba's pandemic response system.

A previous outbreak at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg is now over.

