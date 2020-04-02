Employee at Betel Home was false positive for COVID-19, Dr. Roussin says

Manitoba has nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 203 cases.

Health officials made the announcement at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Of these patients, 11 people are in hospital, with seven of those in intensive care.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin also provided an update on the employee at Betel Home in Gimli who tested positive for COVID-19. That test was actually a false positive, Roussin said.

The total number of deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba remains at two, Roussin said.

The province's Cadham lab performed 488 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba to 12,998.

Manitoba is setting up isolation centres for people who may need extra help to self-isolate, like those experiencing homelessness. The first centre has been set up in a Winnipeg hotel and started accepting patients this weekend.

Manitoba Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said the province's contact tracing centre has started staffing people, including about 80 students, and is set to open sometime this week.

