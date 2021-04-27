Manitoba reports 218 new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths

Manitoba announced 218 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Most new cases — 156 — are in Winnipeg, with 30 detected in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 15 in Southern Health, 12 in Northern Health and five in Interlake-Eastern.

The provincial test positivity rate fell slightly to 7.5 per cent, while the rate in Winnipeg increased slightly to 8.4 per cent.

The province didn't release updated data on hospital numbers, citing issues with data systems. On Monday, there were 148 people in hospital, including 37 patients in intensive care.

Two outbreaks have been declared, at Swan Valley Lodge Personal Care Home in Swan River and Marie-Anne Gaboury school in Winnipeg, which has already reverted to remote learning. There are at least 19 confirmed cases detected among staff and students there in the last two weeks, provincial data says.

The news comes one day after Manitoba's chief provincial health officer and premier announced a suite of restrictions will come into effect Wednesday to limit the surge of cases seen primarily in Winnipeg lately.

There will be no gatherings allowed at private residences, indoors or out, and public outdoor gatherings will be capped at 10. Capacity restrictions will be imposed in the retail and restaurant sectors, as well as at places of worship.

