5 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Manitoba Hutterite colony

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on a Manitoba Hutterite colony in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The new cases are a man and a woman in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 30s and a woman in her 20s, the province said in its daily news bulletin Friday.

The investigation into where these people contracted COVID-19 is ongoing, the bulletin said. Additional information will only be provided if any public health risks are identified.

The update on Friday brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 336.

There are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba — all of which were announced this week, after the province went 13 days without reporting a new case of the illness.

In addition to the five cases announced Friday, five other new cases were announced on Tuesday and one new case was announced on Thursday.

There is still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Manitoba.

Seven people who contracted COVID-19 have died in the province and 318 have recovered, the bulletin said.

Positivity rate now 0.43 per cent

On Thursday, 844 more tests were completed in Manitoba, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the province since early February to 73,885.

The province's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — is now 0.43 per cent, up from 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said Thursday the test positivity rate is among "the most important indicators" public health officials are watching to make decisions about imposing or lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

He said any number below 1.5 per cent would be considered "very low."

The province also announced Friday that the COVID-19 test site in The Pas (at 328 Fischer Ave.) will close temporarily for two days next week and have limited hours one another day because of maintenance work on the building.

The site will be open on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be open with regular hours again on Thursday.

Information about test sites in Manitoba is available on the province's website.

While any new cases will be announced this weekend, numbers on active caseload, recoveries and testing won't be updated again until Monday.