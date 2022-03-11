Manitoba reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop 7

Manitoba reported two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as the number of people in hospital after getting the illness dropped by seven on the province's online coronavirus dashboard Friday.

There are now 417 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, including 23 in intensive care — up one since Thursday.

Patients with COVID-19 still make up roughly one in every four patients in Manitoba ICUs. On Friday, the total ICU count, including non-COVID patients, remained at 93, a spokesperson for Shared Health, which oversees health-care delivery in Manitoba, said in an email.

Before the pandemic, the critical care program's baseline capacity was 72 patients, the spokesperson said.

The latest deaths bring the total number in the province linked to COVID-19 to 1,710. More details about the people who died are expected to be released in the province's next coronavirus bulletin on Thursday.

Manitoba again reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, the same number announced Thursday. However, that number is believed to be a significant undercount, because the province continues to restrict access to PCR testing and does not track results from rapid antigen tests people do at home.

There were 953 more PCR tests done in Manitoba on Thursday, the dashboard says.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is up to 14 per cent, an increase from 12.7 per cent on Thursday.

As of Friday, the proportion of eligible Manitobans who had gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine was still 86.3 per cent, the province's website says.

The percentage of those with at least two doses is now 82.4 per cent, while the proportion of those with three doses is still 44.2 per cent.