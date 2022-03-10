COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 12 as Manitoba reports 5 deaths
Patients with the illness now make up just under 1 in 4 of total ICU patients in province: Shared Health
The number of people in hospital after getting COVID-19 dropped by 12 on Thursday, as Manitoba reported five new deaths linked to the illness on the province's online coronavirus dashboard.
There are a total of 424 Manitoba COVID-19 patients in hospital. The number of them in intensive care is now 22, the dashboard says, a drop of one.
The latest deaths bring the total number reported in the province to 1,708.
Patients with COVID-19 now make up just under one-quarter of the total number of patients in Manitoba's intensive care units.
As of midnight, there were 93 patients in intensive care in the province, said an email from a spokesperson for Shared Health, which oversees health-care delivery in the province.
Before the pandemic, the critical care program's baseline capacity was 72 patients, the spokesperson said.
Manitoba also reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 on the dashboard Thursday, but that's believed to be a significant undercount, because the province is still limiting access to PCR testing and does not track rapid test results done at home.
Another 1,051 COVID-19 PCR tests were completed on Wednesday, the dashboard says, while Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 12.7 per cent from 13 per cent.
As of Thursday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province's website says. The proportion of those with two doses is now 82.3 per cent, while 44.2 per cent have three doses.
