Manitoba reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, new hospitalization record on Wednesday

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 set a new record for the third day in a row on Wednesday and seven more people in Manitoba have died from the coronavirus.

There are 744 people with COVID-19 in Manitoba hospitals on Wednesday, seven more than on Tuesday.

The seven deaths bring the pandemic death toll in Manitoba to 1,576.

They include four people from Winnipeg: a man and a woman in their 60s and two women in their 90s, one of whom is linked to the outbreak at River Park Gardens.

The other deaths reported Wednesday are people from the Northern Health Region: a man in his 50s, another in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, the release says.

The province also reported seven deaths linked to COVID-19 on the provincial data dashboard on Tuesday, all of whom have now been identified as people from the Winnipeg health region.

Those deaths include three women in their 80s, one of whom was linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph. The other deaths reported that day were four men: one in his 80s and three in their 90s, the release says.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units dropped by two to 54, while the total number of all patients in ICUs, including non-COVID patients, fell by four to 110 from what had been a fourth-wave high on Tuesday.

The province's five-day test-positivity rate fell to 29.2 per cent, down from 30.1 per cent.

Provincial labs completed 1,926 PCR tests on Tuesday. PCR testing has been limited to certain people and results from rapid tests, which are more widely available, are not tracked by Manitoba Health.

Lab tests confirmed 526 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but that is assumed to be a significant undercount of coronavirus cases due to the limits on PCR testing.

Of those, 284 are in the Winnipeg health region, 81 are in the Northern Health Region, 68 are in the Southern Health region, 55 are in the Interlake-Eastern region, and 38 are in Prairie Mountain Health.

Currently, 32,547 cases are listed as active.

As of Wednesday, 85.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79.7 per cent had two doses, and 40.6 per cent had received a booster shot, the provincial website says.

Among children age five to 11, 56.6 per cent had received a first dose of the vaccine.