Manitoba reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday

Manitoba reported a daily COVID-19 case count above 200 for the second time in less than a week on Thursday, with 203 new infections in the province.

The update comes just a few days after 211 new cases were reported on Sunday. That marked Manitoba's highest single-day increase in nearly six months.

The latest infections bring the province's seven-day average case count up slightly to 166. Just over half of the new cases are among people who aren't fully immunized against COVID-19, the province's online dashboard says.

Most of the cases are in the Winnipeg, Prairie Mountain and Southern health regions, which had 58, 53 and 51 new cases, respectively.

There are also 28 new infections in the Northern Health Region and 13 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the dashboard says.

Manitoba also reported three more deaths linked to COVID-19: one in the Southern health region and two in Winnipeg. The latest fatalities bring the province's total to 1,344.

More details, including the ages and sexes of the people who died, are expected in the province's next COVID-19 news release on Friday.

There are now 145 people hospitalized with the illness in the province, down eight since Wednesday, with 35 of them in intensive care, up one.

Those 35 people make up more than one-third of the patients in Manitoba's intensive care units. As of midnight, there were 97 people receiving critical care in ICUs, a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email.

Before the pandemic, the province's intensive care units had a baseline capacity of 72.

Manitobans who aren't fully immunized against the illness make up 68 per cent of the people hospitalized with active COVID-19 and 96 per cent of those in ICU with active cases.

As of Thursday, 82.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The five-day provincial test positivity rate dropped to 6.1 per cent from 6.4 on Wednesday, when Manitoba completed 3,627 more COVID-19 tests.

The province also reported 73 more COVID-19 cases that have now been linked to schools, with 64 among students and nine in staff members.

Seven more schools have now reported cases of the illness, the province's COVID-19 schools dashboard says.

There are now 1,623 active cases of the illness in Manitoba, while 66,347 people in the province have been deemed recovered.

More than half of the active cases are in people who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.