Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Friday

There are 130 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday and two more people have died from the illness, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

The biggest proportion of the new cases is in the Southern Health region, which has 43, the dashboard says.

The rest are split between the Northern Health Region, with 33, the Winnipeg health region, with 20, the Interlake-Eastern health region, with 18, and the Prairie Mountain Health region, with 16.

Almost three out of every four new cases were in people who are not fully immunized against the illness, the province's online vaccine status dashboard says.

Ninety of the new cases are in people who hadn't gotten vaccinated at all, while seven were only partially immunized.

Friday's update marks the last time the province will release any COVID-19 numbers until after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

That means more information about the people who died won't be released until the province puts out its next COVID-19 news bulletin next week.

Those deaths bring Manitoba's total linked to the illness to 1,217.

The latest new cases mark the fifth day in the past week that Manitoba reported a daily increase above 100.

The most recent infections bring the province's seven-day average case count to nearly 112.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate remains 3.4 per cent, the dashboard says. There were 3,296 more COVID-19 tests done in the province on Thursday.

Mostly unvaccinated in hospital

There are now 90 people hospitalized in Manitoba after getting COVID-19, the coronavirus dashboard says. That's an increase of five since Thursday.

Fourteen of those people are in intensive care, down one.

Most of Manitoba's active COVID-19 hospitalizations are also among those who haven't been fully vaccinated against the illness.

Of the 48 patients with active cases, nearly 94 per cent are either unvaccinated or not fully immunized. Among the nine active cases in intensive care, all but one are not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.

Manitoba's intensive care program continues to operate above the province's pre-pandemic capacity, a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email.

As of midnight, there were 86 patients — including those with COVID-19 and people there for other reasons — in Manitoba's ICUs. Before the pandemic, the province's baseline capacity was 72 patients.

Manitoba also reported 135 newly identified cases of more contagious coronavirus strains on Friday, its online variant dashboard says. All are still listed as unspecified.

As of Friday, 85.5 per cent of Manitoba's eligible population had gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province's vaccine dashboard says.

Among those fully immunized, the proportion is now 81.6 per cent.

There are now 927 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 488 — more than half — linked to more contagious coronavirus variants.

A total of 59,241 people have recovered after testing positive for the illness in the province.