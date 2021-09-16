64 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, 23 in Southern Health region

There are 64 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, the province says in a news release.

The province also provided details on the two latest deaths from the illness, which were already posted on the province's coronavirus dashboard earlier this week.

Thursday's news release said one of the latest deaths was a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region who contracted the delta coronavirus variant.

The other was a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region who had an unspecified variant, the release says.

Manitoba's total number of deaths linked to the illness is 1,203.

Of the latest COVID-19 cases, 44 — or nearly 69 per cent — are among people not fully vaccinated against the illness, the province says.

Manitoba's Southern Health region, which has communities with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the province, had the largest number of new infections reported Thursday.

Of the 23 new cases in that region, 19 were not fully immunized, the release says.

There are also 15 new cases in each of the Winnipeg and Northern health regions, with nine in each not fully vaccinated. The rest are in the Prairie Mountain Health region (with six new infections, including three not fully immunized) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (with five new cases, including four not fully vaccinated, the release says.

Eighty-four per cent of eligible Manitobans now have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79 per cent are fully immunized, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Manitoba also reported Thursday that 63 more COVID-19 cases have now been linked to coronavirus variants of concern, the province's online variant dashboard says. All but two are still listed as unspecified variants, while infections linked to the alpha and delta variants each climbed by one.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is now 2.5 per cent, the release says, down from 2.9 on Wednesday.

In Winnipeg, the rate is now 1.2 per cent. The last time the capital city's rate was updated was on Monday, when it was 1.6.

Manitoba did 2,743 more COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

There are now 62 people hospitalized after getting COVID-19, the release says, down by seven since Wednesday. That includes 12 in intensive care, down by three.

To date, 57,724 people have been deemed recovered after testing positive for the illness.

New school cases

Manitoba is also reporting an additional nine cases among students in its schools, the province's online school COVID-19 dashboard says.

Four of those cases are in southwestern Manitoba: three at O'Kelly School in Shilo and one at Riverheights School in Brandon.

There's also one new case at Powerview School in southeastern Manitoba and two at Clearspring Middle School in Steinbach.

Whyte Ridge Elementary and Chief Peguis Middle School in Winnipeg have also each reported a new COVID-19 case.

There are now 599 active COVID-19 cases across the province.