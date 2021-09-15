49 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 49 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and two more people have died after getting the illness, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

Most of the new cases are split between the Winnipeg health region, which has 20, and the much more sparsely populated Southern Health region, which has 17, the dashboard says.

The rest are spread among the Interlake-Eastern and Northern health regions, with five new cases each, and the Prairie Mountain Health region, with two new infections.

There are now 69 people in hospital after getting COVID-19, the dashboard says, up one since Tuesday. Of those people, 15 are in intensive care, which is also up one.

Among active cases in the hospital, 86 per cent either only have protection from one dose or aren't immunized at all. In intensive care units, all the active cases are among people not fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, there were a total of 91 people in Manitoba's intensive care unit, including those with COVID-19 and those there for other reasons. Before the pandemic, the critical care program's baseline capacity was 72 patients, a Shared Health spokesperson said.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 2.9 per cent, the dashboard says, down from 3.2. Manitoba did 2,364 more COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

More than 80 per cent of the new infections reported Wednesday are among people not fully protected by vaccination against COVID-19, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Thirty-one were in people not immunized at all, while nine were not yet fully protected with two doses.

The proportion of eligible Manitobans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now 78.9 per cent, while among those with at least one dose it's 83.9 per cent.

There are also 104 newly identified cases of more infectious coronavirus variants, the province's online variant dashboard says.

There are 100 more in the unspecified category, three more linked to the alpha variant and one more connected to the delta strain.

No further details were released about the two people who died, but the number of deaths linked to more contagious variants also rose by two on Wednesday.

More information about the deaths reported Wednesday, including the people's ages, sexes and health regions, are expected Thursday in the province's next COVID-19 news release.

There are now 584 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, which includes 344 infections linked to variants.

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent of the province's active cases are in people who are either unvaccinated or not yet fully protected against the illness.

In total, 57,679 people have been deemed recovered.