105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Friday

There are 105 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday and one more person has died from the illness, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

More than 80 per cent of the new cases were among people not fully vaccinated against the illness: nine who were not yet fully protected against the illness and 77 who hadn't gotten immunized at all, the province's online vaccination dashboard says.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate has climbed to three per cent, the dashboard says, up from 2.6 per cent on Thursday. The province did 2,642 more tests for the illness on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 33 are in the Winnipeg health region and 30 are in the Southern Health region.

There are also 17 new infections in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 14 in the Northern Health Region and 11 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the dashboard says.

There are now 75 people hospitalized after getting COVID-19, down by two since Thursday. There are also 15 COVID-19 patients now in intensive care, the dashboard says, down by one.

More details about the person who died — including their age, sex and health region — won't be available until the province puts out its next COVID-19 news release on Monday.

The death brings Manitoba's total linked to the illness to 1,200.

There are now 539 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and 57,464 have been deemed recovered after contracting the illness since the start of the pandemic, the dashboard says.