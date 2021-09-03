Manitoba reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, jump in infections linked to delta variant

Manitoba reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in cases linked to both the more contagious delta coronavirus strain and one of its subvariants on Friday.

The number of known infections in the province now linked to delta, a variant causing surging case counts in other regions, shot up by 86 on Friday, the province's online variant dashboard says. Last month, that strain became Manitoba's dominant coronavirus variant.

But determining variant types takes longer than diagnosing COVID-19 in a patient — so by the time Friday's increase appeared on the dashboard, only three of those delta cases were still active.

Meanwhile, cases linked to the delta subvariant known as "delta plus" increased by five on Friday, the dashboard says, though none are active anymore.

Overall, Manitoba reported 21 newly identified variant cases on Friday, including two more linked to the alpha variant, and many that were previously listed as unspecified have now been associated with specific strains.

Most of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases are in either the Southern Health region, which reported 23 infections, or the Winnipeg health region, which posted 20.

The Interlake-Eastern health region has eight new cases, while the Prairie Mountain Health region has four and the Northern Health Region has one, the province's coronavirus dashboard says.

No additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Friday. Manitoba's total number of deaths remains 1,192, the dashboard says.

There are now 66 people in hospital after getting COVID-19, the dashboard says. That's down four since Thursday.

The number of people in intensive care after getting the illness is now 10, down five.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate remains 2.4 per cent, the dashboard says.

Because the province now only puts out more detailed COVID-19 news releases on Mondays and Thursdays, Winnipeg's test positivity rate won't be updated until after the long weekend.

The proportion of Manitobans either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 also rose slightly on Friday, the province's online vaccine dashboard says. Among those eligible for the shot, 82.5 per cent now have at least one dose while 77.3 per cent have both.

There are now 440 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the dashboard says. To date, 57,213 people have been deemed recovered after being diagnosed with the illness.

The province did 2,163 more COVID-19 tests on Thursday.