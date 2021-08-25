Manitoba reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since June

Manitoba reported a significant jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 105 new infections in the province.

It's the first time Manitoba has had more than 100 new cases in a single day in almost two months. The last time was on June 26, when there were 106 new cases.

The jump brought the province's seven-day average number of new cases up to 46.

Manitoba also reported another death linked to COVID-19 on its online coronavirus dashboard, though no details about the person were released.

More details about the person who died, such as their sex, age range and health region, are expected in the province's next COVID-19 news release on Thursday.

Manitoba's latest death linked to the illness brings the province's total to 1,189. It's the first COVID-19 death Manitoba has announced in more than a week.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate rose to 2.8 per cent from 2.4 on Tuesday, the dashboard says.

There are still 64 people hospitalized in the province after getting COVID-19. The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 is now 19, the dashboard says, up one.

The proportion of eligible Manitobans — those 12 and up — who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now 75.8 per cent. Among those with at least one dose, that number is now 81.5 per cent, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

For all Manitobans — including those under 12 who aren't yet eligible to be immunized — the proportion with both doses is 65.4 per cent, while 70.8 per cent of all Manitobans have had one dose.

There were 2,278 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Tuesday, the dashboard says.

There are 412 active cases in the province. Another 56,824 people have recovered.