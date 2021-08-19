27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba

There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, the province says in a news release.

The news release also says there's been another death, which was initially reported on the provincial COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.

The person whose death was reported Tuesday was a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, the release said, information that is not available on the dashboard.

The number of deaths linked to the illness remains 1,188 in Manitoba.

The province's five-day test positivity rate dropped slightly to 1.9 per cent, down from two per cent on Wednesday, the release said. In Winnipeg, that rate is now 1.4 per cent — the same as when it was last updated, on Monday.

Thursday's new cases bring Manitoba's seven-day average down to just above 27.

The number of cases in Manitoba linked to more contagious coronavirus variants rose by 52 on Thursday, the province's online variant dashboard says.

The number linked to the alpha variant first seen in the U.K. increased by eight, while another 44 newly identified variant cases are still listed as unspecified strains.

Manitoba has now fully vaccinated 74.8 per cent of its eligible population, while 81.1 per cent has at least one dose, the province's online vaccine dashboard says. That's up slightly from 74.6 per cent and 81 per cent on Wednesday.

There are now 69 people hospitalized after getting COVID-19 in Manitoba, the release said, up one since Wednesday, with 14 in intensive care, which is down two.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre's surgical unit, the release said. The province's online outbreaks page says there are two active cases among staff linked to that outbreak.

There were 1,854 more COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Wednesday.

The province now has 297 cases of the illness that are still deemed active.