44 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 44 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday and one more person has died from the illness, the province's online dashboard says.

The update brings Manitoba's number of deaths linked to the illness to 1,165, the dashboard says.

Manitoba is no longer putting out COVID-19 news releases on Saturdays and Sundays, which means COVID-19 updates on those days now come from the province's online data portal, which contains fewer details.

For example, that dashboard does not provide details on deaths like the person's age or what health region they lived in.

Those and other details are expected in the province's next COVID-19 news release on Monday.

There are now 119 Manitobans hospitalized after getting COVID-19, the dashboard says, up by two since Saturday. Of those patients, 27 are in intensive care, down by one.

That doesn't include patients who have been moved outside the province for critical care — a number that also won't be updated until the province's next news release on Monday. On Friday, there was one Manitoba patient still in a hospital in Ontario.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate has climbed again, this time to 3.6 per cent, the dashboard says.

That's up from 3.2 per cent on Saturday and 2.9 on Friday — which marked the first time that number dropped below three per cent since the beginning of the second wave.

The province's seven-day case average dropped to just over 42.

Manitoba has now fully vaccinated 61.7 per cent of its eligible population against COVID-19. The province has also gotten to 77.5 per cent of those eligible with at least one dose, Manitoba's online vaccine dashboard says.

The province did 1,179 more COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number done in Manitoba to 855,536, the dashboard says.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,168 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19, the dashboard says, including 942 cases still deemed active and 55,061 people considered recovered.