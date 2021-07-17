62 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba on Saturday

Manitoba reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 for the second straight day on Saturday, as the province announced 62 new cases of the illness.

Manitoba's total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 remains 1,164, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

Provincewide, the five-day test positivity rate has increased to 3.2 per cent, the dashboard says, after dropping to 2.9 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manitoba's seven-day new case average is 45, down from just under 49 on Friday.

There are now 117 Manitobans hospitalized after getting COVID-19, the dashboard says, down by two since Friday. Of those patients, 28 are in intensive care — up by two.

That does not include any patients moved out of Manitoba for care in other provinces. On Friday, there was only one Manitoban receiving critical care outside the province. That person was in a hospital in Ontario , the province said.

Manitoba isn't issuing COVID-19 news releases on weekends anymore. That change means updates on Saturdays and Sundays now come from the province's online data portal, which provides fewer details.

The province also reported 22 newly identified cases of more contagious coronavirus variants on Saturday, its online variant dashboard says. Of those cases, 16 are still listed as involving an unspecified variant. Five have been linked to the alpha variant first seen in the U.K. and one is connected to the delta variant initially detected in India.

One case previously identified as being linked to the gamma variant associated with Brazil has been removed from the province's total, the dashboard says.

As of Saturday, Manitoba has fully vaccinated 61.1 per cent of its population age 12 and up against COVID-19 and 77.4 per cent have had a first dose, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Manitoba did 1,369 more COVID-19 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of the swabs completed in the province to 854,306.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,126 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 961 cases still considered active and 55,001 people who were deemed recovered.