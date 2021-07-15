42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 42 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and one more person has died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

The cases are split between the Interlake-Eastern health region with 18, the Winnipeg health region with 14, the Prairie Mountain Health region with five, the Southern Health region with three and the Northern Health Region with two.

The death was a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region who had an unspecified coronavirus variant, the release said.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate sank to 3.4 per cent from four per cent on Wednesday, while Winnipeg's dropped to 3.1 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

There are now 128 Manitobans hospitalized after getting COVID-19, the release said, down three since Wednesday. Of those patients, 31 are in intensive care, down two.

There are still two Manitobans with COVID-19 receiving critical care in Ontario, the release said.

