Manitoba health official to give COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

Manitoba's deputy chief health officer will give an update on COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, following a streak of daily case counts below 100 in the province.

Dr. Jazz Atwal's news conference will include two days of data, after the government took a day off from reporting new information on Canada Day.

CBC News will live stream the announcement at 12:30 p.m. here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Manitoba has not reported a daily COVID-19 case count above 100 since Saturday, when there were 106.

Earlier this week, Manitoba set a single-day vaccination record when it doled out 34,320 doses on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday — the last time immunization numbers were updated — 42.4 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up had been fully vaccinated and 73.6 per cent had gotten at least one dose, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Manitoba has set a goal to give 50 per cent of eligible Manitobans their second dose and 75 per cent their first dose by Aug. 2 as part of its reopening plan.

If those targets are met on time, capacity limits on businesses are expected to increase to 50 per cent — and if they're met earlier, changes could come sooner.

Johanu Botha, operations lead for Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, said on Wednesday that the targets are likely to be reached in early or mid-July if current trends hold.

Manitoba's third phase of reopening is set for Sept. 6, and will happen as long as 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans have one dose and 75 per cent have two, officials have said.