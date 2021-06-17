183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 183 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and one more person has died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

The Winnipeg health region has the most new cases, with 90.

The rest are in the Northern Health Region, which posted 34, the Southern Health region, with 27, the Prairie Mountain Health region, with 20, and the Interlake-Eastern health region, with 12, the release said.

The death announced on Thursday was a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region who had the B.1.1.7, or alpha, coronavirus variant first seen in the U.K., the release said. Her death brought Manitoba's total linked to the illness to 1,112.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 8.8 per cent, down from 9.7 on Wednesday. The last time the provincial rate was that low was on May 5, when it also sat at 8.8 per cent.

Winnipeg's sank to 8.5 per cent from 9.2. The city's rate hasn't been that low since May 2, when it was 8.4 per cent.

Students in Dauphin, Man., will stay in remote learning for the rest of the year, the release said. Those in Morden, Man., will go back to class on June 21.

There are now 266 Manitobans in hospital after getting COVID-19, the release said, which is down seven since Wednesday. That includes 80 in intensive care units, a drop of three.

The ICU patients include 20 receiving critical care outside Manitoba as the province continues to work to free up space in its strained hospitals.

There are 19 out-of-province patients in Ontario and one in Alberta, the release said. Thirty people previously sent out of province for COVID-19 care have since been brought back. Seven have died .

The COVID-19 outbreaks are now over at both Tabor Home in Morden, Man., and the Bethesda Regional Health Centre's medical unit in Steinbach, Man., the release said.

The province's website says five people at Tabor Home tested positive for the illness: three staff and two residents. Four recovered and one died.

At the Bethesda hospital's medical unit, eight people tested positive: three staff and five others. Six of those people have recovered, while one died and one case is still active, the province's website says.

As of Thursday, 70.3 per cent of Manitobans over age 12 have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Among adults, that figure is now 72.4 per cent, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Since the start of the pandemic, 54,915 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. Of those, 51,271 are considered recovered and 2,532 cases are still deemed active.